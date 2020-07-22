The Weeknd Tells His Story In Animated "Snowchild" Video

The Weeknd navigates his dreams on "Snowchild," releasing a new animated music video for the "After Hours" standout.

Growing up in Toronto, The Weeknd had dreams to make it to California, hoping that, one day, he would be surrounded by palm trees, clear skies, and the ocean breeze. The Canadian artist has been experiencing one of the most successful stretches of his career, releasing his long-awaited album After Hours this year and dropping tons of content to supplement it. The project ended up becoming the top-selling full-length musical release of the year, being overtaken by Juice WRLD last week. His concept was fully fleshed out, resulting in plenty of highly-stylized music videos to show everybody what he was thinking while creating the album.

As of late, Abel has been releasing animated music videos for his top-performing songs, including "In Your Eyes." Introducing the anime-inspired clip for "Snowchild," the artist succinctly tells his story in four minutes.

Navigating through different time periods in his decade-spanning career, The Weeknd strolls through Toronto with the end goal of making it out to Los Angeles. The futuristic video falls in line with the direction he has taken with all of his videos this year, unpeeling even further layers than the music itself and giving the viewer more of an idea of what happens in The Weeknd's head.

Watch the new video above for "Snowchild."