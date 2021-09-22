Around the same time that Baby Keem updated his debut album, The Melodic Blue, with three additional tracks, The Weeknd has referenced one of the project's original viral tracks: the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "range brothers." The song infamously leaked ahead of The Melodic Blue's release, but thanks to Kendrick's quirky "top of the morning" hook, it lives on as both a meme and a standout track from Baby Keem's debut.

In a recent post to Instagram, The Weeknd shared a clip from American Psycho, edited with audio from "range brothers," and the lighthearted post also appears to signal the official arrival of Abel's long-teased "Dawn Era."



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The two-part Instagram post starts with a comic strip that shows a butler opening the curtains as The Weeknd awakens and reaches for a pair of sunglasses, which look just like the ones he wore in the music video for his recent single "Take My Breath." His butler tells him, "The Dawn is here, Master Tesfaye."

The second slide shows the aforementioned American Psycho and Kendrick Lamar meme, which features Christian Bale's character walking into his office while listening to Kendrick rap, "Top of the mornin'" over and over.

Are you ready to experience everything that the Canadian superstar has in store for the Dawn era?