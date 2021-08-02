The Weeknd sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter, Sunday night, after revealing a new track on social media. Earlier in the night, he teased that something would start tonight.

"fuck it ... IT STARTS TONIGHT," he tweeted before midnight.

The Weeknd dropped a one-minute and forty-one-second teaser for the track afterward. The short clip cuts out just after the vocals start coming in.



The After Hours singer has been teasing new music for months now. Back in May, he hinted that a new album was on the way during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

"You guys make me want to do this forever. I love you so much," he said during his acceptance speech after being awarded the honor of Top Hot 100 Song for "Blinding Lights." "I just want to say, the After Hours are done, and the dawn is coming."

More recently, he warned fans to "say your final goodbyes" on July 29th.

Fans were losing it in the replies to The Weeknd's reveal.

"I KNEW IT I FUCKING KNEW IT. TOU WOULDNT PLAY US LIKE THAT," one fan wrote.

Another wrote: "ABEL COMING TO SAVE MUSIC AGAIN."

Check out the preview for The Weeknd's next song below.