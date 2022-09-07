After a minor setback that left his Los Angeles fans disappointed, The Weeknd is back on the road. Days ago, the megastar was in the thick of his sold-out tour when he suffered a health problem. It was at SoFi Stadium when The Weeknd was just getting into his third song when he suddenly ducked off stage. In a video shared online, you can hear fans murmur in confusion, and later, the singer shared a post that read, "My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated."

"Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date."



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

With such a major setback in motion, it was expected that The Weeknd would be out of commission for a brief hiatus as he was on the mend. However, he announced today (September 6) that he was getting back on the road, just in time to head to his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

"Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for," he wrote on Instagram. "LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO."

We're sure his fans are more than excited. Check it out below