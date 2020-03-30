As the weekend hit (that one), The Weeknd was teasing us about the possibility of even more new music. The r'n'b singer had only just given us the deluxe edition of After Hours which contained several new records, including a remix with Lil Uzi Vert. He's not done yet, though, returning today with three more new songs to add to the ever-growing deluxe edition.

The three songs are sidled into the tracklist at #15, #16, #17, starting off with "Nothing Compares," before moving into "Missed You" and closing out the trio of new songs with "Final Lullaby." The latter begins lullaby-esque before growing into something a bit more agonizing, as though someone is trying and trying to fall asleep but growing more and more unsettled.

You can check out the three songs on the newly-updated deluxe edition of the album tracklist below. Let us know what you think of the three new records.

Worthy additions to the tracklist? Or unnecessary?

In related news, The Weeknd's album is debuting strong. The album's already expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2020 thus far. It's moved 444,000 equivalent album units in the opening week, with 275,000 consisting of pure album sales.

Let us know if you're fan of the new album.