The Weeknd returned from his year-and-a-half-long hiatus last week with not one, but TWO singles. He dropped the Metro Boomin-produced "Heartless" on Wednesday and the Oscar Holter and Max Martin-produced "Blinding Lights" on Friday. Just based off the production credits, you could tell that The Weeknd sought to cover two drastically different territories with these releases, but he has dabbled in both of them before. "Heartless" shows the Toronto crooner crafting one of his savage bangers, while he goes the pop route on "Blinding Lights" in an attempt to secure another radio hit. It seems he's trying to satisfy his Day 1 fans that gravitated toward his mixtapes while holding on to the new listeners he attracted when achieving mainstream success.

For those who like both of these sides of Abel, he just released limited edition 7" vinyl that features "Heartless" on one side and "Blinding Lights" on the other. For 24 hours only, The Weeknd is selling four different variations of this vinyl on his webstore. You could select the cover that accompanied "Heartless" on streaming services, which will come with the songs pressed on a black disc. If you choose from one of the three alternate covers, you will receive a sleek-looking gold vinyl. For those without a record player, you could cop the singles in CD format or simply buy a t-shirt. However, you only have 21 hours left until these items disappear, so act fast!