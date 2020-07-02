The Weeknd Releases Flashy "In Your Eyes" Video With Doja Cat

The Weeknd releases the animated music video for "In Your Eyes" with Doja Cat, from his top-charting "After Hours" album.

The Weeknd has had one of the best-selling albums of the entire year with After Hours. The masses had begged the Toronto native to release new music and he came through, delivering a soundtrack that many of us have kept in rotation for months.

Following the initial release of the album, a remix of the stand-out hit "In Your Eyes" dropped featuring the buzzing Doja Cat pre-controversy. An animated music video has officially been released for the track, which follows the conceptual themes that The Weeknd originally nailed with his project.

The flashy, colorful, Blade Runner-esque visuals were directed by Jeron Braxton. The surreal clip even includes some political commentary by The Weeknd, who features a police car on fire with "KKKPD" written on the side. That shouldn't be too surprising, given how vocal Abel has been about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Watch the new music video above and let us know if you're feeling it.