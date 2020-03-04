The Weeknd Releases "After Hours" Short Film

The Weeknd releases a short film to accompany his new album "After Hours," which is dark and Joker-esque at times.

Canadian artist The Weeknd has been sitting in the shadows for far too long and, in imminent fashion, he will be introducing us to his latest creation titled After Hours. For months, fans had been pestering the singer about his upcoming album and several weeks ago, he finally revealed its title to the world, releasing a couple of singles to lead up to the project's drop date. Due for a March 20th arrival, After Hours will be Abel Tesfaye's fourth official studio album and it has just been complemented by a highly-stylized short film, describing the mood of the project.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Beginning with a cameo from Jimmy Kimmel, The Weeknd marches off the late-night stage with a big smile on his face, saluting the audience before his grin slowly turns into a frown. The artist then starts to walk the streets of New York City, heading into the subway and experiencing a range of emotions. Sadness, despair, happiness, uneasiness, and more are displayed on his face. As he puts on a pair of sunglasses, The Weeknd has a psychedelic trip and is swept off his feet, being dragged throughout the station before the film ends in a scene that feels like it's right out of The Shining.

Watch the emotive short film above and let us know what you think.