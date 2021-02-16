The Weeknd may claim to be the hardest to love, but his fans find it easy to show constant love for the ground-breaking Toronto-based artist. Today, the artist celebrates his thirty-first birthday, receiving a ton of loving messages from fans across all social media platforms.

Currently trending on Twitter, The Weeknd's fans are sending the 31-year-old thoughtful messages to celebrate his greatness over the last decade. Especially following his epic Super Bowl performance, people are in tune with how impactful the artist has been over the course of his career, making sure that they give The Weeknd his roses while he can still smell them.

Reaching the #1 position five times on the Billboard Hot 100, winning three GRAMMY awards (which he says are meaningless after being snubbed this year), becoming a two-time world record holder, and selling over 75-million records, The Weeknd is one of the greatest artists of his generation. He will never be duplicated and is being celebrated as the world-class musician that he is.

Also celebrating birthdays today are YFN Lucci, Conway The Machine, Denzel Curry, Lupe Fiasco, and more.

Happy birthday, The Weeknd! May 31 bring you even more continued success. Check out some of the tweets making up the current trend.