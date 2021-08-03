The new music set to be released soon is causing fans to suffer from whiplash. Kanye West's DONDA is slated to arrive this week—hopefully—and days ago, Drake confirmed thatCertified Lover Boy was complete. Diddy has cleared his Instagram page after announcing his album will arrive in September, and now, The Weeknd has previewed his new single, "Take My Breath."

The Candian superstar's acclaimed album After Hours continues to make its mark on the charts over a year after its release, so it seems only fitting that The Weeknd prepares for the next iconic moment in his career.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

The singer recently took to his social media to tease that he had something big coming, and what has followed has been a cover feature for GQ's first-ever global edition and now, a sneak peek at a new track. "Take My Breath" was featured in a commercial for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and included track stars Dalilah Muhammad, Gabrielle Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin, and Athing Mu. In the caption, The Weeknd shared that the full version of the song would arrive this Friday, August 6.

"I read every single review. I read every comment. Everything. And I like reviews, man," The Weeknd told GQ. "I like critics. Even the biased ones that are against me, I like reading it. I think it’s interesting. I think it’s humbling, which is always great. I can now understand when you’re reading stuff. Like I can see through the lines now. Between the lines."

Check out the commercial below and let us know if you're looking forward to "Take My Breath."

