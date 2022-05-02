The Weeknd shared major praise for Ariana Grande's work ethic on Twitter, Sunday, bouncing off a broader compliment made by producer Kenny Beats. The Canadian singer has worked with Grande on his remix to “Save Your Tears," “Off The Table,” and “Love Me Harder."

“I’ve seen Ariana work in real time. That woman is a BEAST on pro tools,” he tweeted at Beats.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Pro Tools is a software program used in music creation and production for sound recording, editing, and mastering.

Beats had been giving a shoutout, not only to Grande, but to female producers in the music industry in general.

"Ariana Grande is insane at comping vocals with 100 stacks. Rosalia engineers herself at the highest level. King Princess will walk around a room and play everything + track alone. Doja has beats of her own that are unreal. WE NEED TO TALK MORE ABOUT WOMEN PRODUCERS EVERYDAY," Beats wrote on Twitter.

King Princess responded to Beats's tweet by thanking him for the support: "Love you @kennybeats and it’s rad to have people like you big upping people like us. It’s easy to forget that ARTISTS, and especially women, lgbtq+ and poc artists put work in at the studio and often get overlooked as producers."

Grande is currently shooting for the upcoming Wicked musical, in which she will play the role of Glinda. The film will also star Cynthia Erivo and be directed by Jon M. Chu.

Check out the interaction on Twitter below.

