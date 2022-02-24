The Weeknd has apologized for his poorly timed tweets aligning with news of Russia declaring war on Ukraine early this morning.

"I pray for everyone's safety," the Canadian singer wrote, following the realization.

The Weeknd had been tweeting all day yesterday about an upcoming mystery announcement that was set to drop today, spelling out the letters "T, O, M, O, R, R, O, W" tweet by tweet. Although at the same time he had posted a tweet saying, "LET’S GOOOOOOOO" in reference to his excitement for the unknown reveal, the news was released about Putin's invasion.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The singer addressed the situation following his promotional tweets, stating at 12:47 A.M. "Unfortunately I’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. I pray for everyone’s safety."

Users on Twitter were quick to point out The Weeknd's "terrible timing," even providing screenshots of how they came about the news.

The Weeknd has been promoting his most recent creation, DawnFM Experience, an music special, which is set to premiere on Prime Video this Saturday, February 26.

The singer has been working on the "next phase" to pair with his newest album Dawn FM, which was released at the beginning of January. He even provided his fans with a teaser of the Prime Video Experience below.

Check out The Weeknd's tweets below. Stay tuned for the announcement.