The Weeknd has been moving in silence, not to anyone's surprise. The "Starboy" singer, known for his quiet disposition, is not one for the spotlight and that applies to his continued philanthropy towards various causes, of which the list continues to grow.

In April, The Weeknd donated $1 million to World Food Program USA, an affiliate of the United Nations Food Programme (WFP), 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, as part of his support towards Ethiopia. In an interest to continue his reach and impact, Abel has signed on to become the next WFP Global Ambassador, joining a long list of stars including actress Kate Hudson, fashion designer Michael Kors, and Italian soccer player Gianluigi Buffon.

(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need. Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering,” said Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

Abel has been a longtime supporter of humanitarian causes. Back in June, the Weeknd donated $200,000 to Black Lives Matter and the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, which houses a legal defense arm geared towards providing Black and Brown communities affected by police brutality with access to legal resources. He also donated $100,000 to National Bail Out, as well as $500,000 apiece to the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund for artists in a time of need, and to frontline health workers at Scarborough Health Network, a network of hospitals in his Canadian hometown.

Abel was joined at the ceremony by various WFP directors and media personalities, all of whom were thrilled at his inauguration as a Goodwill Ambassador for the WFP.

“Whether he is performing or speaking out about global hunger, The Weeknd’s voice is powerful and inspiring, only matched by his dedication to helping people around the globe,” said World Food Program USA President and CEO Barron Segar. “We are honored that he has joined our mission. He will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of humanitarians in the fight to ensure no man, woman, or child goes to bed hungry.”