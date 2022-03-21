The Weeknd made his debut on The Simpsons, Sunday night, in an episode centered around Bart becoming friends with a child influencer, played by the Dawn FM singer.

The writer of the episode, Ryan Koh, described the plot writing: "Bart’s new friendship with a hip celebrity is going to make him objectively, undeniably cool. Homer feels left behind and jealous, so he will start wearing skatewear to compensate. He will lead an uprising of his fellow middle-aged loser dads to wear ‘crazy clothes they don’t understand’ in order to feel young and cool again.”



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The Simpsons is not the first animated series for which The Weeknd has provided voice acting. In 2020, Abel appeared in an episode of American Dad!. Afterward, he mentioned that The Simpsons is one of the few shows that would compare to working on American Dad!.

"American Dad was everything I wanted," the Starboy told Variety at the time. "It's going to be hard to beat this in the TV cartoon world, but an obvious bucket list would be to work on The Simpsons. That would be a dream – and if they're reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they're down."

Check out two clips from the new episode below.

