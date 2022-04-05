As of today, The Weeknd now has the second most Diamond singles thanks to his two newest certifications from the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA).

The "Earned It" singer earned his 2nd and 3rd Diamond certifications from the RIAA for his 2016 hit "Starboy" and 2020 hit "Blinding Lights." This comes as no surprise, as "Blinding Lights" was dubbed Billboard's No.1 Song of All Time last November after its chart success exceeded that of any other song.

The standout track to the singer's 2020 album After Hours was awarded this title, which Billboard explained as "A designation that factors in total weeks on the chart as well as exact chart positions, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at No. 100 earning the least."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The song also notably spent an entire year on the Hot 100's Top 10 chart, as well as becoming the fastest song to hit 2.5 billion streams on Spotify. With his new Diamond certification, he’s now behind only Bruno Mars, who has four Diamond singles himself. According to UPROXX, The Weeknd is currently in a tie for second with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Eminem, Imagine Dragons, and Maroon 5, all holding three diamond certifications each.

The Weeknd is no stranger to chart success. Just last year, he won Global Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards, and broke the record of the longest charting Billboard song ever with "Blinding Lights." Overall, The Weeknd now has 30 Platinum singles, 30 Gold singles, and 16 multi-Platinum singles. He earned his previous Diamond certification from his 2015 hit "The Hills."

Do you think The Weeknd will tie eventually Bruno Mas for most Diamond singles ever?

