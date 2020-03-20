The Weeknd Looks Into The Windows Of The Soul On "In Your Eyes"

You never know what strange characters and life-altering experiences you'll encounter when night falls, and that's the essence that The Weeknd brings with his film soundtrack-esque recent release After Hours. "You can find love, fear, friends, enemies, violence, dancing, sex, demons, angels, loneliness, and togetherness all in the After Hours of the night," says The Weeknd.

The singer shared his record-breaking, highly-anticipated project on Friday (March 20), and it has been the talk of social media since it dropped at midnight. It's been four years since the world has received Starboy, an album that received high praise from critics, fans, and fellow artists alike. After Hours continues with the pop-electronica-dance-R&B blend that makes The Weeknd an artist who stands in a genre all his own, and while there are plenty of vibes to be had with the record, we'll highlight "In Your Eyes" this time around.

"In Your Eyes" is reminiscent of the radio hits that fans love from The Weeknd, so give it a listen and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I tried to find love

In someone else too many times

But I hope you know I mean it (Mean it)

When I tell you you're the one that was on my mind, oh