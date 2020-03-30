mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd Looks Back On Better Times In "Missed You"

Alex Zidel
March 30, 2020 12:15
The Weeknd sings about the one that got away on his new "After Hours" bonus track "Missed You."


The Weeknd really just released a deluxe album to his deluxe album... we've got to thank this man for keeping the quarantine vibes coming. This morning,

Canadian artist The Weeknd added three new songs to his deluxe edition of After Hours, including the avoidant anthem "Missed You." Knowing full well that he missed out on something great, the singer is beating himself up over the loss of a former partner that he realizes was perfect for him. 

"Convinced myself to run around with someone else to forget about you/But I can't hold you responsible for the things I do," rhymes Abel Tesfaye. If you've ever let somebody go before looking back and actualizing that they were "the one," this song will resonate.

"Missed You" is one of three records that have been added to After Hours as a bonus offer. The album debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart with the strongest first-week sales of the year thus far, clocking in 444,000 equivalent units moved. The triplet of fresh tracks will surely bolster an impressive second week for the singer.

What do you think of his new song "Missed You?"

Quotable Lyrics:

I hurt myself a hundred times just to feel something in my soul
I kept knocking even though I knew what's behind that door
But then I heard you call my name and it sounded like the sweetest song
You never moved on, you were waiting for me all along

