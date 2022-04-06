The Weeknd revealed that he is being added to the Coachella lineup on Wednesday morning with a post on Instagram. The news comes in the wake of Kanye West's decision to drop out of his headlining slot at Coachella, just weeks away from his performance.

It had been rumored that The Weeknd, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Silk Sonic were being considered as a replacement for West. According to Page Six, the festival's organizers had been blindsided by the Donda rapper's decision to withdraw from the event.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

While The Weeknd is fine with such short notice, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic were reportedly uninterested in putting together a set with just under two weeks until the start of the festival.

While a reason for West's dropping out hasn't been given, sources have told Page Six that he's "going away to get help" in the wake of several posts on Instagram about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and more, which got him banned from the platform for a 24 hour period.

The first weekend of Coachella is scheduled to begin on April 15 with Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia as the other headliners.

