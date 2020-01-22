We hailed The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" video as one of his best visual displays ever but some of his fans aren't quite able to see through all the blood that appears in the clip. If you haven't seen it yet, there's A LOT of blood gracing the face of the Canadian superstar, who gets into a fight and walks throughout the city with his visage a dark shade of crimson. People have been cracking jokes about one particular instance in the video, where The Weeknd maniacally laughs with dark red liquid dripping from his mouth. Of course, there are a few fans bringing "that time of the month" into question but Abel isn't too keen on imagining that picture in his head.

"Him: you’re extra wet tonight huh *turns on the lights*," captioned one fan on a video of The Weeknd laughing with blood covering his mouth. Surprisingly enough, the recording artist actually commented back to the oral sex joke, dropping a singular "unimpressed" emoji and leaving it at that. Clearly, he expects more from his audience.

If you haven't watched the video for "Blinding Lights" yet, do yourself a favor and check it out here. It will likely end up as one of the best music videos of the entire year.