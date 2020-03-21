mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd Is Stuck In His Hedonistic Ways On "Too Late"

Aron A.
March 21, 2020 11:06
122 Views
01
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Too Late
The Weeknd

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Weeknd's "After Hours" is out now.


The Weeknd's had fans waiting for the release of After Hours which finally hit streaming services on Friday morning. Led by singles "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless," the Toronto singer's project is a reflection of the past and a prediction of the future of his career in a lot of ways. Moments like "Escape From LA" have remnants of his mixtapes while "Too Late" has the singer diving into the world of UK garage and European electronic music with his same old toxic behavior. Serving as track two on the project, "Too Late" is among one of the many highlights of the project as the singer reunites with Illangela and DaHeala who handle the project.

Check out "Too Late" below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song off of After Hours.

Quotable Lyrics
Don't let me drown inside your arms
Bad thoughts inside my mind
When the darkness comes, you're my light, baby

The Weeknd
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  122
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
The Weeknd Illangelo daheala after hours
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Weeknd Is Stuck In His Hedonistic Ways On "Too Late"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject