The Weeknd Is Stuck In His Hedonistic Ways On "Too Late"

The Weeknd's had fans waiting for the release of After Hours which finally hit streaming services on Friday morning. Led by singles "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless," the Toronto singer's project is a reflection of the past and a prediction of the future of his career in a lot of ways. Moments like "Escape From LA" have remnants of his mixtapes while "Too Late" has the singer diving into the world of UK garage and European electronic music with his same old toxic behavior. Serving as track two on the project, "Too Late" is among one of the many highlights of the project as the singer reunites with Illangela and DaHeala who handle the project.

Check out "Too Late" below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song off of After Hours.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't let me drown inside your arms

Bad thoughts inside my mind

When the darkness comes, you're my light, baby

