The Weeknd Is Losing His "Faith" On "After Hours": Listen

After much anticipation, The Weeknd came through this week and released his fourth studio album After Hours. While there are no features listed, the 14-track project includes contributions from Metro Boomin, Max Martin, Illangelo, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, and Oneohtrix Point Never to name a few. Serving as the perfect isolation album, filled with loner anthems for these dark, disconnected times we’re living in, one track in particular that we’re looking to highlight for y’all today is “Faith,” which finds Abel addressing his struggles with drugs & relationships.

“I've been sober for a year, now it's time for me / To go back to my old ways, don't you cry for me / Thought I'd be a better man, but I lied to me and to you,” he angelically sings on the chorus.

After Hours is dedicated to his loyal fan Lance, who passed away just days before its release. “You were one of the true original backbones of my XO fan base,” said The Weeknd. “I’m dedicating After Hours to you, my friend.” Look for The Weeknd in a city near you as he readies his upcoming “After Hours Tour,” which hopefully isn’t pushed back due to this coronavirus. We’ll keep you posted though.

Listen to “Faith” and let us know what you think! Stream the rest of After Hours right here on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics:

Light a blunt up with the flame

Put that cocaine on a plate

Molly with the purple rain

'Cause I lost my faith

So I cut away the pain, uh

Got it swimming in my veins

Now my mind is outta place, yeah

'Cause I lost my faith

- Abel