The Weeknd's career has reached unprecedented new heights in the past year and a half after the release of his fourth studio album After Hours, spawning his biggest solo single to date "Blinding Lights." Already one of the biggest artists in the industry before releasing the album, the next step for the Toronto native is world domination--figuratively speaking, of course. The Weeknd, née Abel Tesfaye, has officially surpassed 1.5 billion streams on Spotify, his second song to reach this milestone and the 21st most streamed song on the platform overall.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

His first single to hit this milestone is the newer, "Blinding Lights," which is currently pushing 2 billion streams on the streaming service. It is the sixth most streamed song on Spotify overall and was the most-streamed song in 2020.

While some were quick to dismiss his achievement because of the nature of streaming services, the accomplishment distinguishes Tesfaye as one of the biggest artists in the streaming era, period. As he continues to earn distinction after distinction and accolade after accolade, it becomes even more clear his 2021 Grammy snub was personal.

Considering his commercial success, the Toronto musician will fittingly be hitting the stage tonight at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show for his highly anticipated performance, which will likely give all his singles a further boost in streams.

Congrats to The Weeknd on his latest accomplishment.