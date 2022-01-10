The Weeknd isn't coming to play in 2022. On Friday, January 7th, the 31-year-old "Die For You" singer shared his long-awaited album Dawn FM, which has already been receiving immense praise from famous friends and fans alike, and just days later, he's teasing future releases on Twitter.

"I wonder... Did you know you're experiencing a new trilogy?" the Toronto-born star wrote on Monday afternoon, sharing a blue-hued photo of him in costume as the older man on the cover of his most recent work, holding both of his hands up to the sky while leaning back.

As Complex reports, Trilogy happens to be the name of the vocalist's 2012 compilation album, which saw his three 2011 mixtapes – House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence – join together as one remastered package.

Following his announcement, some have been speculating that Abel's unannounced next album will be the third and final piece of this new series, which would've begun with 2020's After Hours.

At last year's Billboard Music Awards, The Weeknd tied the aforementioned release and his latest drop-off together with the line, "I just want to say the After Hours are done and the dawn is coming."

The Starboy hitmaker's new record is said to have achieved an impressive 60 million Spotify streams in its first 24 hours, and has been projected to earn "somewhere between 150,000 and 170,000 equivalent album units in its first week."

What do you think The Weeknd has in store for the finale to his ongoing trilogy? Let us know in the comments.

