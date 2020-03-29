The Weeknd is a little over a week removed from the release of his latest project, After Hours. Even days after its release, he didn't waste any time dropping off the deluxe edition that included collabs with Lil Uzi Vert and Chromatics. It was reported earlier today that the singer released the project despite his label's wishes to hold off until the coronavirus pandemic died down. His label wasn't the only one, though. There have been a few other artists who've decided to push back their albums until they can promote it properly.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Maybe it isn't the greatest idea to release new music right now but The Weeknd's one of the biggest stars right now. If the internet somehow gets cut across the world and there's no way to contact each other, The Weeknd would still be able to release new music and his fans would somehow MacGyver their way to listening to it. Thankfully, that isn't the case. The singer hit both Twitter and the 'Gram where he teased the arrival of even more tunes.

"a few lullabies tonight," he wrote along with a promotional trailer of After Hours. Fans also noted that he tweeted, "nothing compares, missed you, final lullaby..." which could indicate the possible songs that'll be released.

It's unclear if there's actually new music on the way but if there is, The Weeknd fans are eating this month. Check the posts below.