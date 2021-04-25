The stars of R&B showed out this week and that's certainly reflected on this week's R&B Season playlist. For starters, The Weeknd made it clear that the After Hours era isn't entirely over just yet. The Canadian crooner returned with a brand new remix of his single, "Save Your Tears" with special guest, Ariana Grande. This marks their third collaboration together following "off the table" and "Love Me Harder." "Save Your Tears (Remix)" extends their winning streak together.

It's been nearly three years since Jorja Smith's debut album but, as the saying goes: Good things take hustle. Great things take time. The singer released her new single "Gone" this week to accompany the announcement of her upcoming project, Be Right Back -- an eight-song effort serving as the follow-up to Lost & Found.

Our R&B Season playlist also includes the latest single from H.E.R. who is currently rolling out her forthcoming project. "Come Through" ft. Chris Brown is yet another strong single that follows "Held Us Together" with Tauren Wells.

In addition to the aforementioned singles, we also have new music from Q, JMSN, and Arlo Parks. Check out the latest R&B Season update below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify!

