Celebrating one of the most outstanding moments in his historic career, The Weeknd can always look down at his fingers and remember his spectacular night at the Super Bowl halftime show, getting decked out with his own personal championship ring.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be getting some new ice on their fingers to celebrate their big win over the Kansas City Chiefs but The Weeknd, who performed at the big game's halftime show, is also looking back on that night with pride, showing off his latest pick-up from the jewelry store: a championship ring designed by Eliantte.

The new ring was seemingly commissioned by The Weeknd's longtime manager Cash, containing 16 carats of VVS diamonds spelling out his name, the score of the game, the Pepsi logo (they sponsored the halftime show), and XO imagery. The ring also says "World Champions" with the Lombardi trophy pictured.

According to TMZ, the ring was gifted to The Weeknd as part of his birthday festivities. The artist turned 31 this week.

Eliantte posted the piece on Instagram, garnering comments from NAV, Juelz Santana, Safaree Samuels, and others. The actual rings awarded to the Bucs won't look exactly like this one. This is a one-of-a-kind design for The Weeknd.

