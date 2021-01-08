The Weeknd has got to be one of the only R&B artists that has successfully transitioned into an international pop star. So much so, that at this point, his R&B songs seem like distant memories. When you think of the Torontonian artist, you think of songs like "Can't Feel My Face" and "Earned It" and all these songs are either in a movie soundtrack or sound like they belong in one. Not only does his music belong in movies, but so does the After Hours character he's been playing these last few months, with his bruised face covered up in medical gauze.

He's finally revealed what was covered up under all of that mess in the "Save Your Tears" music video and let's just say that it's not a pretty sight. Now, The Weeknd looks like he appeared on an episode of Botched, with a face made of 4 prosthetic appliances and a collapsible mold.

The Weeknd and his new face will be headlining this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, on February 7th. To get fans in the spirit, the halftime show's sponsor Pepsi, released a new commercial with folks singing along and jamming out to "Blinding Lights" while The Weeknd pulls into what looks like a paid parking lot for his performance.

Are you excited for The Weeknd's Halftime Show?