On Monday, The Weeknd teased his fans with what appeared to be a remix to his hit “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande. Rumors suggesting a collaboration between the two artists have been circulating for a while now. However, it was not until The Weeknd posted a short snippet of what appears to be Grande’s vocals on the song, that we had real confirmation of the musical partnership. The eight-second clip hears a set of isolated vocals from the pair as they match the bridge of the song. The Weeknd tagged Grande in the tweet, further affirming that she would be appearing on the latest version of the song.

Of course, this isn't the first time The Weeknd and Grande have joined forces. In addition to their 2014 hit "Love Me Harder'' from Grande's My Everything album, they also teamed up for "Off the Table" from Grande's 2020 album Positions. As fans anxiously wait for the full song, The Weeknd posted to his Instagram the cover artwork for the “Save Your Tears” Remix, confirming that it’ll be released on Thursday night at 9 p.m. PST.

The original “Save Your Tears,” which appears on The Weeknd’s album After Hours, is currently No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 after peaking at No. 4. Over one year after the album’s release, the After Hours era continues. After Hours went on to pick up more Platinum RIAA certifications following his Super Bowl LV halftime show. The Weeknd previously dropped remixes with Lil Uzi Vert “Heartless”, Kenny G “In Your Eyes”, Doja Cat “In Your Eyes”, and Rosalía “Blinding Lights”.

Check out the teaser clip of Ariana Grande featuring “Save Your Tears” below, and check back with us on Thursday at Midnight for the full remix.