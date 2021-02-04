The Weeknd, known to his family as Abel Tesfaye, also has a pretty interesting nickname that his friends and collaborators refer to him by. In his latest cover story with Billboard, which was published a few days ago, The Weeknd spoke about his "Diapers" nickname, explaining how he got the moniker and why his friends call him that... and it isn't because he has a tendency of wetting the bed.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"They call me 'Diapers' because I always change my mind," said the superstar artist about his team, including La Mar Taylor, Amir "Cash" Esmailian, and Wassim "Sal" Slaiby. "La Mar keeps me on track, for example, with music videos and keeping a [consistent] body of visual work. I have a knack to be like, 'I want to do something else. I want to look different. I want to drop more music.' They’re there to be like, 'Let’s just keep this focused.'"

With that said, La Mar must be the man to thank for The Weeknd's string of outstanding music videos lately, which have told a consistent story from beginning to end. Perhaps we will witness the continuation of this narrative, which features Abel's The Character, this Sunday at the Super Bowl.

New reports have suggested that the artist will be performing solely from the stands, not touching the field once during his performance this weekend. That much is yet to be confirmed, but millions will be tuning in to watch whatever The Weeknd has planned.

Are you a fan of his "Diapers" nickname?

