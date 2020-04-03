The Weeknd Drops Lil Uzi Vert "Heartless" Remix Without Effects

The first official deluxe release of The Weeknd's critically-acclaimed new album After Hours featured a handful of electronic-themed remixes, including one with a feature from Lil Uzi Vert. The two vocalists had their tones pitched significantly, resulting in a very new sound for both of them. The Vapor Wave effects were definitely unique, but some critics ruled them annoying. Granting everybody their wishes, The Weeknd has officially released the re-remix of "Heartless" without effects, and still featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

With the new release, fans are also noticing differences in the cover art. The original After Hours art is a different color palette than the deluxe, and this drop is also an alternative, showing the singer in a black suit. While this is a minuscule detail, it could mean that more chapters are on the way. Especially since some fans are convinced that a blue mode is on the horizon.

The new remix ends less abruptly than the highly-stylized version, which is a nice change. After Uzi completes his verse, the song no longer ends. The Weeknd comes back on for another chorus before a natural fade-out occurs.

Which version of the "Heartless" remix do you prefer? The Vapor Wave one or this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

I heard she got that water, I'm tryna be waist-deep

I make her beg for it, make that girl wan' say please

Yes, I'm heartless, I get chilly in this Chrome fleece

I put emeralds in my Rollie, they don't even make these