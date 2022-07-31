The Weeknd's been busy cashing in on his massive popularity. He recently signed a massive long-term deal with Universal Music Group, and he announced that he would be creating his own haunted house inspired by his latest album. He's also been on tour, and it looks like his shows are getting pretty sensual.

At a recent performance, the Weeknd showed off his tongue-flicking skills to an entire audience. The crowd subsequently goes wild, and the artist performs his hit "Often" off of 2015's Beauty Behind The Madness.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Several videos of Weeknd's special skill have been posted online, and in each video, you can hear the screams the move prompts. It's fitting he does the tongue flicking before "Often": it's a pretty sultry song in which the Weeknd discusses asking his lover to bring a friend for a threesome.

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour has been making a lot of headlines. Earlier this month, the R&B singer flew a young fan out to his Philadelphia show after he had to postpone his Toronto concert. The six-year-old fan had gone viral after someone shared a photo of him crying when he heard the news that Toronto was being rescheduled. Abel himself saw the photo, and tweeted, "Can someone please find him for me?" Once he located the kid, he got him a flight to his Philly date.

Check out the video of the Weeknd's tongue-flicking below. Perhaps this is his attempt at refuting Roger Water's claim that Pink Floyd is more important than either himself or Drake.

[via]