We thought the moment would never come but Roddy Ricch is officially no longer at the pole position of the Billboard Hot 100. Replacing him at the top is The Weeknd.

After After Hours debuted at the top spot of the Billboard 200, it was announced that The Weeknd would be pulling double duties as "Blinding Lights" was also crowned at the forefront of the Billboard Hot 100. This ends Roddy Ricch's eleven-week run with the No. 1 song in the country, moving "The Box" to the runner-up spot as Abel Tesfaye enjoys his fifth-ever chart-topping single.

With this accomplishment, The Weeknd also becomes the only artist to earn new No. 1 singles in the 2010s and 2020s.

Elsewhere on the chart, Dua Lipa was knocked down to No. 3 with "Don't Start Now." The Weeknd's "Heartless" was pushed back up twelve spots to No. 4 and Post Malone's "Circles" closes out the Top Five. Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" finishes just outside of the Top Five and Doja Cat earns her first-ever Top Ten single with "Say So."

Roddy Ricch "The Box" became the third solo rap song to spend over ten weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100, giving the Compton rapper a spot in history. While another week would have been sweet, The Weeknd is shining through and through right now. It was only right for "Blinding Lights" to earn that position on the tally.

Congratulations, Abel!