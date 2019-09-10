He promised us that he's in "album mode full effect" just a month ago, and since then fans have been impatiently waiting for any hint of new music from The Weeknd. Instead, it seems that most of the news shared relating to the Grammy Award-winning singer has been about his on-again-off-again relationship with Victoria's Secret model Bella Hadid.

There was word that the pair called it quits once again around the time that The Weeknd announced that he was album focused, and on Monday he popped up at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival solo. The Starboy singer walked the red carpet for the premiere of Uncut Gems and sported a new look that showed he made more than a few changes in his life as of late. Fans had quite a few reactions to the no-beard-'stache look, causing The Weeknd himself to share his photos on Twitter with a simple smiling face caption.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

It also looked like the singer had a great time reuniting with his Uncut Gems co-stars including Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett, and Idina Menzel. The Weeknd plays himself in the movie that the Toronto International Film Festival describes as "an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win." Now we wait for The Weeknd's next album and a trailer for Uncut Gems.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images