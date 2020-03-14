Despite the madness that's been going on across the world in 2020 so far, we've received several solid projects from artists who've had fans eagerly awaiting new music. Next week, The Weeknd will release his forthcoming album, After Hours, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016's Starboy. Sure, he's released music since but My Dear Melancholy was more of a taste of what's to come.

Following the first three singles, "Heartless," "After Hours," and "Blinding Lights," the rapper is keeping fans at the edge of their seats for the entirety of his next project to drop. To celebrate, he announced that his Beats1 show, Memento Mori, would be airing on Thursday, March 19th at 9 p.m. for the After Hours edition. Along with the XO clique, fans can join along in listening to the project in its entirety for the first time.

The rapper's new project is set to include fourteen tracks, although he's yet to share an official tracklist. He did, however, debut a new song on Saturday Night Live recently, "Scared to Live" which has now been confirmed as a song on the project.

The Weeknd is also scheduled to hit the road this summer for the "After Hours" tour which kicks off in June. Given the recent string of tour and festival cancellations, hopefully, The Weeknd's dates aren't affected.