The Weeknd says that he's considering dropping his stage name and using Abel from here on out. The Dawn FM singer also joked about dropping his last name, Tesfaye, completely, similar to Kanye West.

“You guys are hilarious. I feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol,” he tweeted on Sunday.

He followed up: “Maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don’t know it seems like a lot."



The Weeknd was active on Twitter throughout the day, having not attended the Grammy Awards as a part of his ongoing boycott against the Recording Academy.

The Weeknd came up with his stage name prior to the release of House of Balloons back in 2011. He had to drop the third E from his name to avoid a copyright dispute with a Canadian band named The Weekend.

“The lines were blurry at the beginning,” he said, last year, while discussing his stage name with GQ. “And as my career developed—as I developed as a man—it’s become very clear that Abel is someone I go home to every night. And The Weeknd is someone I go to work as."

