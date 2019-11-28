The Weeknd will be releasing a new project sometime in the future. Whether it's before or after the holidays has yet to be revealed but he isn't leaving fans empty-handed. Fresh off the release of "Heartless," he took to Twitter to announce that he has even more music arriving today. He shared four photos of himself with a message to his fans. "oh yah... and more new music tonight (in HQ)," he wrote on Twitter. It appears as though he's confirming the release of "Blinding Lights" which initially appeared in the Mercedez-Benz commercial for the EQC model.

This shouldn't be all that surprising since there have been numerous reports this week revealing that he'd be dropping new music on Black Friday. The rapper also recently shut down an entire street in Las Vegas to shoot for a new music video which we can only assume is for one of the two new singles. Perhaps once the release of "Blinding Lights" hits in its entirety tonight, we can have a better understanding of the direction The Weeknd plans to go on his forthcoming project. He's previously described it as a "new brain-melting psychotic chapter."

The Weeknd announced his project, Chapter IV earlier this year but he's been relatively quiet throughout the year. It's unclear if that will actually be the title of his next project but he's clearly readying its release.