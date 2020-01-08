The Weeknd is known for being a man of many talents, whether it be a NYE party host alongside Travis Scott, a lead actor in one of the most F-Bomb-heavy movie releases in cinematic history or just topping the charts with his latest single like he's done time and time again. Simply put, the Starboy singer can literally do no wrong, and now he's preparing to keep us laced in the freshest gear thanks to a new collaboration with A BATHING APE in partnership with his XO apparel line.

Announced via his social media today (seen above), the BAPE® x XO Collection for 2020 features staple pieces that you can layer up for the current winter season that also make for great transitional pieces when we move into the spring season a few months from now. Highlights include T-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, denim offerings and a standout corduroy varsity jacket that you can see Abel rocking himself through the official lookbook, which also features Metro Boomin, Derek Wise of 88Glam and La Mar Taylor on modeling duties. Signature motifs from the legendary Japanese streetwear imprint are in place throughout as well, like the fan-favorite BABY MILO® and classic BAPE STA™ steez. Overall, not a bad way to start off the stylish new year at all.

Peep the full lookbook below, and shop the BAPE® x XO collection starting this weekend (Jan 11) — no pun intended! — over at A BATHING APE® locations, BAPE.com, and shop.theweeknd.com.

