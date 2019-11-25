The Weeknd Cemented His Stardom On Kendrick Lamar-Assisted "Sidewalks"

Not long ago, The Weeknd's breakout Trilogy celebrated its anniversary, prompting us to highlight the trippy odyssey "House Of Balloons/Glass Table Girls." And while the project went a long way in putting the mysterious Canadian on the map, it was 2016's Starboy that cemented him as one of the game's biggest superstars. Approaching the hip-pop subgenre with unparalleled integrity, The Weeknd's Grammy-winning album found him linking up with Daft Punk, Lana Del Rey, Future, and Kendrick Lamar. Given how infrequently Kendrick Lamar emerges for guest spots, his presence on "Sidewalks" helps propel the soulful single to new heights.

Musically, "Sidewalks" makes use of gently weeping guitar solos, packing a notable emotional punch; the entire vibe is not unlike the early work of Carlos Santana, with the high-octave licks bolstered by some dope live drumming. The Weeknd cruises over the jam session, dropping some braggadocious flexes amidst impeccable falsetto shifts. As per usual, Kendrick emerges with an unconventional flow scheme, centering his verse around the repeated cry of "Say-Say-Say." Before long, Kenny is diving into The Weeknd's world, lining his verse with hypersexualized bars and imagery. "Astronomer, anonymous, I line 'em up, we grind 'em up, there's nine of us," he spits. "And five of us have probably fucked, she mollied up, I tallied up all the parts, boy."

In honor of Starboy's birthday, take a moment to revisit this one right here.

Quotable Lyrics

Light limo tint with light women, dark women in it

Aw Kenny, good game

She wanna hang with a Starboy

The sun and the moon and star, boy

Astronomer, anonymous

I line 'em up, we grind 'em up, there's nine of us

And five of us have probably fucked

She mollied up, I tallied up all the parts, boy