The Weeknd Celebrates His Illustrious Career With "The Highlights"

The Weeknd has had one of the greatest careers in modern music history. The Toronto native is one of the biggest artists in the world, and he's been relentless in building his career over the years. His stream of consistent storytelling through riveting visuals has lasted a decade and, this Sunday, the artist will be performing in his biggest show to date.

Hitting the Super Bowl stage to perform for millions around the globe, the world-class entertainer is sure to steal the show this weekend. Ahead of his performance, The Weeknd has put together a concise collection of his best songs, spanning through ten years of musical greatness with The Highlights.

Available now, The Highlights puts all of The Weeknd's best songs (minus a bunch of notable omissions, that couldn't make the cut because of the run-length) from House of Balloons to After Hours. From his current era, "Blinding Lights", "Save Your Tears", "In Your Eyes", and others shine brightly before the dark side takes over, including tracks like "Can't Feel My Face", "The Hills", "Heartless", and more.

If you're a Weeknd stan, this is the biggest release of the last few years for you. If you're a casual fan, you can surely enjoy a good chunk of these records, which have all been ultra-popular.

Get prepared for his Super Bowl performance with The Highlights. Which songs would you have like to see on this?



1. Save Your Tears

2. Blinding Lights

3. In Your Eyes

4. Can't Feel My Face

5. I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

6. Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)

7. Pray For Me (with Kendrick Lamar)

8. Heartless

9. Often

10. The Hills

11. Call Out My Name

12. Die For You

13. Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)

14. Love Me Harder (with Ariana Grande)

15. Acquainted

16. Wicked Games

17. The Morning

18. After Hours