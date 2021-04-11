A day after the death of the late legendary rapper, DMX, tributes across the hip-hop community are still pouring in as fans and collaborators mourn the loss of one of the music's most prolific artists.

X's family announced his passing, Friday, after being hospitalized for a heart attack the week prior. It's been reported that the heart attack was brought on by a drug overdose, but that has yet to be confirmed by his family.



"His energy & passion was unmatched," wrote Ashanti in an Instagram post. "His music will continue to touch and inspire millions forever. Truly one of one. Sending an abundance of love and prayers to the entire family. Rest In Peace X"

Gabrielle Union, who starred alongside X in the 2003 film, Cradle 2 the Grave, posted a lengthy tribute reflecting on the time they shared:

I was praying I wouldn't have to think about how to describe what you meant to me. We bonded over our shared love of dogs, cold beers, Golden Girls reruns, New Edition and adventures. From random nights of go-karting in the hills of Sherman Oaks to bowling to just sitting in your trailer laughing with @anthonyanderson talking 80s soul music.

