The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Pitch Down For "Heartless" Remix

Alex Zidel
March 23, 2020 09:41
The Weeknd and Lil Uzi Vert link up once more for the official Vapor Wave remix of "Heartless" from the "After Hours" deluxe edition.


"Heartless" was one of the first records to release from this new chapter of The Weeknd's career. Introducing us to the vibe of After Hours, Abel Tesfaye has officially released his fourth studio album, which came without any features. The Canadian singer decided to switch things up today, dropping the deluxe edition of the body of work with a handful of new remixes, including a lone appearance from Lil Uzi Vert on the Vapor Wave remix of "Heartless."

Serving as a total fuckboy anthem, "Heartless" was amazing before but, now with the addition of rapper-of-the-moment Lil Uzi Vert, it becomes even more of a treat. The Philadelphia superstar appears to close out the song in abrupt fashion, fading out of his verse after he flexed the emerald diamonds in his Rolex watch, which he claims he had to order custom. The two vocalists have been pitched down a lot, not even resembling their original intonations. In fact, a pitched-down Uzi sounds like a completely different person at times. 

This is likely the song that people will gravitate to off the new deluxe edition of After Hours. How do you feel about it? Are you a fan?

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, it's Lil Uzi from the 16
Grade-A bank account, you know I'm with the A-Team
Went up in my level, don't know why they hate me
I knew I was gonna be this way since 18
I heard she got that water, I'm tryna be waist-deep
I make her beg for it, make that girl want say please
Yes, I'm heartless, I get chilly in this Chrome fleece
I put emeralds in my Rollie, they don't even make these

