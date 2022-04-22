mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd & Kaytranada Connect On "Out Of Time (Remix)"

Aron A.
April 22, 2022 10:22
248 Views
40
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Out Of Time (Remix)
The Weeknd Feat. Kaytranada

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Weeknd shares "Out Of Time (Remix Bundle)" including a new remix from Kaytranada.


The Weeknd has been riding high since the top of the year. The Canadian singer unveiled Dawn FM, his official follow-up to After House, to kick off 2022, and this summer, he's preparing to hit the road on an accompanying tour. As fans prepare for weekend 2 of Coachella, where he'll be performing with Swedish House Mafia, once again, he blessed fans with his latest remix bundle of "Out Of Time."

The "Out Of Time (Remix Bundle)" contains five different versions of the Dawn FM single, including a video (e-mix) and a brand new remix from Kaytranada. The Montreal producer infuses the slow jam with his signature dance-floor-friendly style.

Check the tracklist below.

1. Out Of Time (Kaytranada Remix)
2. Out Of Time – Radio Edit
3. Out Of Time – Album Version
4. Album Version Instrumental
5. Video (E-Mix Only)

Quotable Lyrics
And I remember when I held you
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay
And I regret I didn't tell you
Now I can't keep you from loving him, you made up your mind

The Weeknd Kaytranada
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Weeknd & Kaytranada Connect On "Out Of Time (Remix)"
40
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject