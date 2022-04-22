The Weeknd & Kaytranada Connect On "Out Of Time (Remix)"

The Weeknd has been riding high since the top of the year. The Canadian singer unveiled Dawn FM, his official follow-up to After House, to kick off 2022, and this summer, he's preparing to hit the road on an accompanying tour. As fans prepare for weekend 2 of Coachella, where he'll be performing with Swedish House Mafia, once again, he blessed fans with his latest remix bundle of "Out Of Time."

The "Out Of Time (Remix Bundle)" contains five different versions of the Dawn FM single, including a video (e-mix) and a brand new remix from Kaytranada. The Montreal producer infuses the slow jam with his signature dance-floor-friendly style.

Check the tracklist below.

1. Out Of Time ( Kaytranada Remix)

2. Out Of Time – Radio Edit

3. Out Of Time – Album Version

4. Album Version Instrumental

5. Video (E-Mix Only)

Quotable Lyrics

And I remember when I held you

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay

And I regret I didn't tell you

Now I can't keep you from loving him, you made up your mind

