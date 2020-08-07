The Weeknd & Juice WRLD Bless Fans With Haunting "Smile"

The shocking death of Juice WRLD continues to reverberate in the music world, but his fans and admirers are making sure his memory lives on through the art he created. Last month, Juice WRLD's posthumous project Legends Never Die made its way to streaming services and unsurprisingly debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. Travis Barker recently shared with MTV that Blink-182 has an unreleased collaboration with the late rapper on the way, and as we all await that drop, The Weeknd slides through with "Smile," his joint effort with Juice.

The Weeknd enigmatically teased the collaboration on his Instagram page with a photo of Juice WRLD aside the caption, "XO + 999 Thursday Night." Committed fans poked through Juice's old tweets and found one from September 2019 that reads, “Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record..." Stream "Smile" and let us know if Juice WRLD was right about his prediction.

Quotable Lyrics

Devil on my shoulder tellin' me I'll die soon

I don't really want that to impact you

But I don't know, maybe I'm just paranoid

I just want the best for you

I just want what's left of you