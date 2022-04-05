The Weeknd & Jim Carrey Team Up For “Out Of Time” Music Video

The Weeknd teamed up with Jim Carrey for the music video to his "Dawn FM" track, "Out of Time."

The Weeknd has released a new music video for his track, “Out of Time,” from his recent album, Dawn FM. The video, directed by Cliqua, sees The Weeknd singing karaoke and concludes with an appearance from legendary actor Jim Carrey.

The video ends with the camera moving into the first-person point of view from an operating table with Carrey above.

In addition to the video, Carrey is also featured throughout Dawn FM. In January, he described the album as "deep and elegant," saying that "it danced me around the room."

This summer, The Weeknd is set to embark on the After Hours Til Dawn tour, which will run from July through September. Doja Cat has signed on to perform during the tour, which will see the artists travel across New York, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and more.

Check out the new video for "Out of Time" above.

