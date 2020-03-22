There's been so much quality music coming out of the R&B genre lately that it's starting to become the primary soundtrack to many of our lives, and therefore we decided to curate a weekly “RnB Season” playlist that we've been updating for y’all every Sunday to follow along to. Last week, we saw the likes of Jay Electronica and Kehlani carrying the torch, and now this week we’re going North of the border to highlight a few Canadian singers who dropped some heat this week.

Despite a global pandemic, The Weekend decided to come through this week and release his 4th studio album After Hours, which spawned a couple standout records like “Faith” & “Save Your Tears” the latter of which is a ‘80s, synth-heavy track that finds Abel addressing his past relationships. Another big drop happened to be from OVO’s dvsn, who released a new single with Snoh Aalegra called “Between Us” off their forthcoming album A Muse In Her Feelings, which drops April 17th.

In addition to the OVO & XO singers, we also highlighted Childish Major’s new release “Wife You,” which he described as “a song that explores the balance between insecurities and valid questioning,” as well as a big collab from 6lack, Manny Norte, Rema & others called “4AM.”

Check out our "R&B Season" playlist (below) as well as a few other playlists while you’re at it.

