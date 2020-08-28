The Weeknd & Calvin Harris Pen A Letter To Their Exes On "Over Now"

If you're looking to kick your partner to the curb and need the right song to put them out of their misery, The Weeknd and Calvin Harris have the song for you. On Friday (August 28), the dynamic artists collided on a smooth track titled "Over Now." Listeners can get lost in the single's groove and never notice that lyrically, The Weeknd is telling his ex to fall back, delete his number, and to stop calling him.

Recently, The Weeknd spoke with Esquire about his 2018 project My Dear Melancholy that seemed to be a record where he expressed his emotions following breakups with Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez. He remained elusive when asked if those tracks were about his exes, and we're sure that he won't be giving up any details on who inspired "Over Now." Stream the collaboration by The Weeknd and Calvin Harris and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

So, I take this just to forget you

I don't regret those memories

And I swear I'm not tryna test

I wish you the best with the life you lead

But you always need that attention

Feedin' the press, but we don't speak

But we're both with somebody else

So please stop calling me