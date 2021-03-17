Though the music industry landscape has changed entirely over the years, one constant that has endured is how a leak can derail an artist's release slate. Even superstars aren't immune to the issue. Case in point, The Weeknd recently found one of his own unreleased tracks hitting the internet, as reported by HipHopNMore.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

The song, which features production from Zaytoven behind the boards, has been making the rounds online. It should be noted that the song sounds closer to vintage Weeknd than his recent Blinding Lights album, which has in turn fueled the narrative that it's an older cut leftover from the vault. "Better Believe" also happens to feature XO affiliate and longtime Weeknd collaborator Belly, who closes the track with a quick verse.

While clearly unmixed, the song doesn't quite meet the standard we've come to expect from The Weeknd -- though it's likely that fans of his more hip-hop-oriented sound will appreciate the stylistic return. Expect the most scholarly of Weeknd historians to have no shortage of theories surrounding the origins of "Better Believe," with the most optimistic suggesting that new music is on the way.

At this moment, Universal Music Group has been doing their part to scrub the song from existence, so those curious to catch the track will have their work cut out for them. If you have heard the illicit recording of "Better Believe," sound off with your thoughts on the track in the comments below.