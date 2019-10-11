According to E! News, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are back together after having split two months ago.

On Thursday night, The Weeknd was spotted at Bella’s 23rd birthday party at Le Chalet, L’Avenue in New York City, with Bella’s family and friends including Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid, and Dua Lipa. During the festivities, Bella and Abel were reportedly spotted taking tequila shots at the bar and hanging out all night, before leaving together to go back to their apartment.

“Abel met up with Bella last night for her third birthday celebration at L’Avenue,” a source told E! News. “He was with her the entire night and they left together to go back to the apartment they both shared.” The insider adds, “You could tell that they were definitely in love and they both looked very happy being around each other.”

The two had called it quits back in August, citing "distance" was playing a role in the split. “Bella and Abel have been in touch the last couple of weeks and have been working on their relationship,” says the source. “Initially, Abel reached out to Bella first checking in to say hello, and she agreed to meet up with him.”

Although there back together, let’s hope Abel was able to flip some of that pain during their time apart on to wax.

