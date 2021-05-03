The Weeknd is easily one of the bigger superstars in the world, and at this point, it's never surprising to see him setting up shop at the top of the Billboard charts. And given that he recently enlisted another commercial juggernaut, Ariana Grande, for his new remix of "Save Your Tears," another number one for their respective collections was all but inevitable.

Chartdata reports that Weeknd and Ari's new' "Save Your Tears" remix, originally released on April 23rd, has officially seized the top position on the Billboard charts. In doing so, it becomes the sixth number one record for both The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The milestone was quickly celebrated by Grande on Twitter, who shared a few kind words of gratitude for her Canadian collaborator. "Thank you so much @billboard, @theweeknd and to everybody listening and showing so much love," she writes. "Honored and so grateful."

Though he didn't quite offer any words of celebration, The Weeknd made sure to retweet a statistic highlighting his commercial dominance. "The Weeknd is the first male artist in history to achieve 3 #1 hits on Billboard Hot 100 from the same album in three different years," it reads, adding yet another record to the Canadian's sizeable collection. On that note, he's swiftly gaining ground on his fellow Northmen, with Drake holding a record-setting eight number one records and Justin Bieber rounding out second place with seven, as per Complex's tally.

Congratulations to The Weeknd and Ariana Grande for doing what they do best, and one has to wonder what song ultimately has the power to dethrone the heavyweight pop collaboration in the coming weeks.