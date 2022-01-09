After a few weeks off, HNHH's R&B Season playlist is making a triumphant return with offerings from The Weeknd, Chloe Bailey, 6LACK, and more.

The end of 2021 was relatively quiet when it came to new music, but as enter into the new year, we're already seeing some major talent show us what they've got. The 31-year-old Canadian's highly anticipated Dawn FM project arrived on Friday, with narration from none other than The Grinch himself, Jim Carrey.

"Here We Go...Again" featuring Tyler, the Creator and "Take My Breath" really caught our attention, although we highly recommend you give the entire record a stream when you've got the time.

Another album release that's been making waves is Gunna's DS4EVER – particularly his collaboration with his rumoured boo, "Have Mercy" singer Chloe Bailey on "you & me." If you're a rap fan, we suggest you give a listen to "pushin P" featuring Young Thug, "thought i was playing" featuring 21 Savage, and "alotta cake."

Other artists receiving recognition this week are Amber Mark for "MOST MEN - A COLORS SHOW," Maeta for "Swangin' On Westheimer," and 6LACK, who delivered a two-part EP on December 17th, consisting of "Rent Free" and "By Any Means," the latter of which is a great R&B Season anthem.

We're only a week into 2022, but thus far it's been a strong start. Listen to our favourite new releases from incredible vocalists in our updated playlist below, and let us know who you're most looking forward to hearing new music from this year in the comments.